Reliance, BP JV firm launches new EV charging hub in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy major BP on Wednesday has opened one of the country’s largest EV charging hubs in Delhi with BluSmart as its primary customer.



Reliance BP Mobility Limited, operating under the brand name Jio-BP, is working with multiple demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and technology partners with a vision of being the leading EV charging infrastructure player in India, said RIL in its Q3 earnings announcement.

“Jio-BP has constructed and launched one of the country’s largest EV charging hubs in Dwarka, Delhi with BluSmart as its primary customer,” said the company in a statement. RBML had launched its first Jio-BP branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai in October last year.

BP had bought a 49% stake in over 1,400 petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance for $1 billion in 2019. Subsequently, the existing petrol pumps of Reliance were transferred to the joint venture, which plans to scale them up to 5,500 by 2025. RIL holds the remaining 51% stake in RBML.

Petrol pumps with RBML have since increased to 1,448, according to the latest information available from the petroleum ministry. Jio-BP is looking to set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations, at its petrol pumps, which the firms refer to as ‘mobility stations’, and other standalone locations - mobility points.

‘Additivised fuel at no extra cost’

Jio-BP mobility stations will offer additive fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel will contain internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which protects critical engine parts, the company said.