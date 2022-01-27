STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Group committed to making Air India a world-class airline: N Chandrasekaran 

We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman.

Published: 27th January 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday after the conglomerate took over the ownership of the national carrier from the government.

The group also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to reforms and faith in India's entrepreneurship spirit, which made the "historic transition" possible.

"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline.I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

The group also said it philosophically agrees with "the Prime Minister's vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting 'Ease of Living' for citizens".

ALSO READ | Air India handed over to Tata Group: DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Group Air India Tata sons PM Narendra Modi N Chandrasekaran
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp