STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BoAt owner seeks nod to raise Rs 2,000 crore through IPO

Imagine Marketing, the owner of consumer electronics brand boAt, has sought markets regulator SEBI’s nod to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Published: 28th January 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

boAt logo

boAt logo. (Photo| Twitter/ boAt)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Imagine Marketing, the owner of consumer electronics brand boAt, has sought markets regulator SEBI’s nod to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).  The IPO will consist of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 900 crore, and offer for sale of upto Rs 1,100 crore of existing shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company. 

boAt co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta will dilute their stakes worth Rs 150 crore each in the company, the document said, adding, boAt investor South Lake Investment Ltd will also sell shares worth Rs 800 crore, according to the document. The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt.

The company may also consider participation by anchor investors, in accordance with Sebi regulations, it said in the filing documents. Shareholders may consider further issue of specified securities through a private placement, preferential offer, or any other method of up to Rs 180 crore, at its discretion, prior to filing of the Red Herring Prospectus with the registrar of companies, as a pre-IPO placement, it said. boAt, founded in 2016, was backed by US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus. The company is expected to be valued at $1.5-2 billion in the IPO float.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BoAt SEBI IPO Imagine Marketing
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp