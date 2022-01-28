STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex succumbs to late sell-off, ends 77 points lower 

Starting off on a high note, the 30-share index soared to trade briefly above the key 58,000-level in afternoon trade, before plunging to a low of 57,119.28.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE gauge Sensex dived nearly 900 points from the day's peak to finish Friday's highly volatile session 77 points lower at 57,200, triggered by a late sell-off mainly in banking and auto shares.

Starting off on a high note, the 30-share index soared to trade briefly above the key 58,000-level in afternoon trade, before plunging to a low of 57,119.28.

After fighting bouts of volatility towards the fag-end of the session, the index finally closed 76.71 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 57,200.23.Likewise, the NSE Nifty too swung between gains and losses before ending 8.20 points or 0.05 per cent down at 17,101.95.

The Sensex was pulled lower mainly by Maruti, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI -- which suffered losses to the tune of 3 per cent. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, ''After the decent opening post yesterday's weak closing, domestic bourses again staged a quick sell-off, tracking weak European trend.

ALSO READ | Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 304 points

Policy tightening by the US Fed and rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine coloured global sentiments. The broad market ended mixed considering IT, realty and mid and smallcaps rebounded after continuous heavy-selling this week, he added. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses saw mixed trading pattern, as barring Japan and Korea all logged losses.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude eased 0.42 per cent to USD 89.70 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, offloading shares worth Rs 6,266.75 crore on Thursday, as per official exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp