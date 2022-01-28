STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRAI asks telcos to have at least one plan voucher with validity of 30 days

“Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days,” reads the new clause.

Published: 28th January 2022

TRAI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday directed the telecom operators to provide at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher, having a validity of 30 days.

The regulator body said it has amended the telecommunication order of 1999, after it had received references from consumers expressing concern regarding telecom operators offering tariff plans of 28 days’ validity rather than 30 days or a month.

“Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days,” reads the new clause.  “With the enactment of the amendment, telecom consumers will have more options to choose service offerings of appropriate validity and duration. This would also facilitate consumers in making a more informed tariff-related choice,” said TRAI in a statement. 

The regulatory body said it received a number of references from consumers regarding tariff offerings of TSPs that are valid for 28 days, and cannot be perceived as monthly tariff offerings. Consumers have stated they need to make 13 recharges in a year, given that the validity period is 28 days, rather than a calendar month. Thus, TRAI had floated a consultation paper in May last year in which it asked all stakeholders whether it should intervene in the matter.  “After considering the views of all stakeholders... the authority has decided to insert sub-clauses in its order,” TRAI said.

