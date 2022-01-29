STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers

The FAA's move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports without hindering the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

Published: 29th January 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED STATES: Federal safety regulators say they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service without causing radio interference with airplanes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it took the steps after receiving details from the telecommunications companies about the location of wireless transmitters. The FAA's move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports without hindering the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment. Nick Ludlum, a spokesman for the telecommunications trade group CTIA, called it a “positive development that highlights the considerable progress the wireless industry, aviation industry, FAA and FCC are making to ensure robust 5G service and safe flights.”

The trade group Airlines for America issued a similar statement. Spokesman Carter Yang added that all sides are working on “a more efficient permanent solution” that will avoid disrupting air traffic as more 5G towers are activated.

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the companies' 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground — crucial information for landing in low visibility.

ALSO READ: 5G services will not hit flight operations in India

Verizon and AT&T, which spent billions to build 5G networks, disputed the FAA's conclusions. But they twice agreed to delay launching the new 5G and temporarily delayed it around many airports even as they began offering the service in many U.S. cities on Jan 19.

Since the dispute came to a head earlier this month, the FAA has cleared most types of airline planes — 90% of the U.S. fleet — to operate around 5G signals, saying that their height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, are safe from radio interference.

ALSO READ: AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay 5G wireless plans

Dire predictions of thousands of canceled flights did not come true, but dozens of flights have been grounded by 5G concerns, including U.S.-bound international flights last week and some domestic flights this week at Paine Field near Seattle. Some small airline planes, notably a group of Embraer regional jets, have not been cleared.

“It's too early to declare victory,” Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said earlier this week. “This is not fixed. We're not fixed.”

Regional airlines — smaller companies that operate flights under contract with large airlines — faced limitations on a large chunk of their fleets during poor weather, Black said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FAA Verizon AT&T 5G cell towers 5G concerns flights air traffic airports disruption
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp