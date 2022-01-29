MEIL bags 12 areas for city gas distribution

By Express News Service

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has allotted 12 geographical areas (GAs) to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) out of the 52 GAs for which results were announced on Friday.

The PNGRB had called for bids for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in 65 geographical areas (GA) across India under the 11th round of bidding. The results were declared only in respect of 52 GAs and nobody bade for four of the areas. Results for the remaining GAs were withheld due to the election code in five states.

In fact, soon after the bidding process, MEIL emerged the top bidder bagging 15 GAs. The MEIL had bade for 43 GAs (Geographical Areas) out of 61. The GAs allotted to MEIL are in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Under this City Gas Distribution (CGD) project, the awarded companies or agencies need to construct city gate station /mother stations, laying main pipeline and distributory pipeline and CNG stations.