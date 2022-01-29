Vedanta’s Q3 net profit rises 27% to Rs 4,189 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 27% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,189 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. Its revenue from operations for the December quarter rose 50% to Rs 34,097 crore from Rs 22,735 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The revenue for Q3 stood at Rs 33,697 crore, higher by 50% year-on-year. The reason for the growth, the company said, is primarily supported by improved commodity prices and higher sales volume across businesses, partially offset by lower sales volume at Zinc International and iron and steel business.

The company witnessed 12% growth in revenue quarterly in FY22. EBITDA and EBITDA margin for Q3 FY22 was at Rs 10,938 crore, up 42% from the last year same period. This partially offset the higher cost of production impacted by commodity inflation. EBITDA for Q3 FY2022 was higher by 3% quarterly, primarily supported by improved commodity prices and higher sales volume across businesses, partially offset by higher cost of production due to higher input cost.