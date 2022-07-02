STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

De Beers sees double-digit growth this festive season; bets big on middle-class

On the question of what price bracket they are betting on with regards to the middle class, Jain said, on average, it would be between Rs 50,000- Rs 1,00000.

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  De Beers Forevermark is expecting around at least 10-12% double-digit growth this festive season and plans to open 16 new exclusive boutique stores by the end of the year 2022 taking the total count to 30.

Sachin Jain, managing director of De Beers India in a conversation with TNIE at the company’s annual forum in Mumbai, said the outlook is very optimistic and the company is betting big on the middle class, which he says will grow majorly in the next 7-8 years.

On the question of what price bracket they are betting on with regards to the middle class, Jain said, on average, it would be between Rs 50,000- Rs 1,00000. De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, held its three-day annual Forum this week.

Suggesting that as a brand, the company is not just for high-income groups, Jain says, “Forevermark starts at eight points or 0.08 carat and a 0.08 diamond would be about Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000. So we are also offering very humble prices and a middle class consumer can easily consume it. It’s not prohibitive.” The company is also heavily focusing on sustainability.

David Prager, Chief Brand officer at De Beers Group also mentioned at the forum that according to a survey of 8,000 people across countries conducted by the group, consumers are predisposed to buy diamond jewellery that may have a positive impact. “In fact, consumers are willing to pay a premium of 15% for diamond jewellery that focuses on sustainability.” Adding to it, Jain mentioned that 46% of consumers are focussed on source transparency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
De Beers Forevermark
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp