STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Import duty increase to dent gold demand

The reason for the hike in duty was to rein in the current account deficit , thereby reducing pressure on the rupee, which breached the 79 to the dollar mark on Thursday.

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Jewellery

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a move to ease the pressure on the rupee and the current account deficit, the government increased the import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75%, inclusive of cess. The move could slow demand for the yellow metal, which figures among India’s top 3 imports, including crude oil and electronic goods.

“This (duty hike) has come like a bolt from the blue,” said Rajesh Mehta, executive chairman, Rajesh Exports. “It’s sure to impact demand amid runaway inflation, which anyway will curb non discretionary consumer spending.”

The reason for the hike in duty was to rein in the current account deficit , thereby reducing pressure on the rupee, which breached the 79 to the dollar mark on Thursday. The immediate effect of the duty hike was a 1.8% intraday rise in the spot rate to Rs 51,584 per 10 gm (ex GST) for 99.5% purity, as per Indian Bullion & Jewellers AssocIation (IBJA). Apart from duty , the GST levy on gold is 3%, taking the overall tax on the metal to 18%, the highest seen so far.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds, expects jewellers to pass on the full extent of the hike in the next “month and a half or so .” “Anyway high inflation and slack season have tempered demand,” he added. 

Demand is expected to pick up from September with the onset of the festive season, with monsoon typically slowing demand due to the sowing season. Aside of demand , trade veterans  like Rajesh Exports’ Mehta expressed concerns of a rise in “illegal trade,” given a hike in the duty . 

However, some tradesmen like Kumar Jain of UT Zaveri, in Mumbai’s famous Zaveri Bazaar, expect consumers to take the hike in their stride as gold buying sustains amid price rise and changes in duty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Import duty Gold
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp