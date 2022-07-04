DoT warns e-commerce firms on illegal sale of wireless jammers, network boosters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecom has warned e-commerce platforms against selling some telecom gears like wireless jammers and network boosters that require government permission for sale, an official statement said on Monday.

The DoT has raised the issue several times in the last 4-5 years and even conducted raids to check illegal sales of these equipment.

"It has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammers, GPS blocker or other signal jamming devices is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the government of India. Private sector organizations and/ or private individuals cannot procure or use jammers in India," DoT said in a statement.

It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above, the DoT said.

"With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sell, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers," the statement said.

The department had also issued a notice on January 21 warning all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

A copy of the above Notice was also circulated to the Ministry of Commerce, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of electronics and information technology, customs, for appropriate actions.

Telecom industry body Cellular Operators of India said citizens are unaware that buying, selling, installation and possession of mobile signal boosters (MSBs) is an illegal and punishable offence under Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and India Telegraph Act, 1885.

"Its unauthorised use adversely interferes with telecom services and we are glad that the government of India has recognised its significance in delivering a flawless network and telecom experience to citizens across the country.

"This advisory will help spread awareness and make citizens cognizant of the debilitating effects that repeaters have on the overall network," COAI director general SP Kochhar said.