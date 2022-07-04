STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex climbs nearly 160 points in early trade 

The NSE Nifty also went higher by 45.4 points to 15,797.45.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark index Sensex climbed nearly 160 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors RIL, ICICI Bank and ITC amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The BSE benchmark was trading with a gain of 159.56 points at 53,067.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also went higher by 45.4 points to 15,797.45.

However, the indices failed to hold on to the gains and turned volatile in the morning trade.

Among the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti were among the gainers in early trade.

Tata Steel, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

"Investors should exercise caution because global trends, crude oil movement, and FII activities may have an impact on market volatility," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 111 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp