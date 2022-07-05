STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Britannia shareholders reject Rs 5,000 crore investment proposal 

The Companies Act mandates that a special resolution needs to be passed by a super majority, which refers to at least 75 per cent of the members voting in favour of it.

Published: 05th July 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Britannia logo. (Photo | Twitter/ BritanniaIndLtd)

Britannia logo. (Photo | Twitter/ BritanniaIndLtd)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Britannia Industries' shareholders have voted against a resolution to authorise the board to make investments, give loans and provide guarantees of up to Rs 5,000 crore in the AGM concluded last week.

The special resolution for approval to increase limits for making investments, loans, Special guarantees and security was "not Passed with requisite majority," said a regulatory filing from Britannia Industries on June 29, 2022.

The Companies Act mandates that a special resolution needs to be passed by a super majority, which refers to at least 75 per cent of the members voting in favour of it.

It received only 73.35 per cent of the total 19.60 crore votes polled, while 26.64 per cent of votes were against the proposal.

In the AGM, 71.13 per cent of public institutions and 70.86 per cent non-Public institutions voted against the proposal for making investments, loans, Special guarantees and security of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

However, it received 100 per cent support from the promoter and promoter group.

The two other special resolutions -- approval of remuneration to its Chairman Nusli N Wadia and the re-appointment of Keki Elavia as an Independent Director -- were passed.

However, 59.31 per cent of public institutions and 59.90 per cent of Public non-institutions voted against the proposal to hike the remuneration to the Britannia Chairman.

It was passed with 76.94 per cent of the total votes polled with the help of promoters and some other investors.

Remuneration of Rs 7.33 crore to Wadia was in excess of 50 per cent of the total annual remuneration payable to all non-executive directors for 2021-22.

Shareholders also passed three ordinary resolutions with the requisite majority, including appointing a director in place of Ness N Wadia, who retires by rotation.

Britannia, which is expanding its manufacturing facilities -- has sought shareholder's approval of limits for making investments, loans, guarantees and security up to an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britannia Industries Investment AGM
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp