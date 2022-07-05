Cognizant bags multi-year contract from National Insurance Company

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-listed IT services firm Cognizant has been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and help manage its digital transformation.

NICL awarded the multi-year mandate to Cognizant to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralised web-based core insurance solution consisting of multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among others, Cognizant said.

The IT services company will also support NICL’s technology roadmap by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and microservices-based architecture.

Cognizant’s plan is designed to help NICL improve customer experience, including applications, claims processing, and underwriting, while continuing to improve ease of doing business, provide greater operational agility and efficiency, application security, financial and regulatory compliance and drive business growth.



“Our strong technology consulting and digital capabilities will be applied to assist NICL in offering an improved and secure customer experience," Achal Kataria, vice president and India country head, Cognizant, said.