STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

H2 will be better than H1: Tata Motors Chairman

The chairman noted that demand for the company’s vehicles across segments remained robust despite various external challenges.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File photo | Reuters)

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors expects the second half of the financial year 2023 to be better in terms of performance with gradual improvement in the overall supply situation and stabilisation in commodity prices.

“The overall supply situation, including that of semiconductors, is gradually improving and commodity prices are stabilising... Accordingly, expect performance to progressively improve through the year with the second half of FY23 being notably better than the first half,” said Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran during the company’s 77th annual general meeting.

The chairman noted that demand for the company’s vehicles across segments remained robust despite various external challenges. He stated that history will record the last few years as relentless -- a global pandemic that refuses to go away, record-high inflation, unfortunate military conflict, rising geopolitical risks and unprecedented supply chain challenges. On the company’s domestic business, Chandrasekaran noted that while the overall industry volumes grew by 15% last fiscal, the company’s domestic business grew by 49% by volumes and 11.5% by revenues. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Supply Commodity Price chairman N Chandrasekaran vehicles inflation
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp