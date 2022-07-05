STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's bank credit growth expected to remain positive; retail loan may do well: CareEdge report

The rating agency said that inflation could, however, offset the growth potential to some extent by curbing the demand for credit.

Published: 05th July 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

bankcreditpic

Image used for representational purposes only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The outlook for India's bank credit growth, which has witnessed modest growth in recent years, is expected to remain positive due to slew of factors such as economic expansion, rise in government and private capital expenditure, rising commodity prices, implementation of production-linked incentive schemes, and the push in retail credit, according to a report by rating agency CareEdge.

The prospects in the medium term look promising with diminished corporate stress and a substantial buffer for loan provisions. The report said that retail inflation too is trending up, which is likely to add to the credit growth.

On the other hand, rising rates could, however, offset the growth potential to some extent by curbing the demand for credit.

The retail loan segment is expected to do well as compared with the industry and service segments, the rating agency said.

In absolute terms, bank credit outstanding was reported to be at Rs 121.5 lakh crore as of June 17, 2022, growing by Rs.14.1 lakh crore over the last 12 months.

It was driven by a low base effect, small-ticket loans, and an increase in working capital loans due to higher inflation.

ALSO READ | 46% of urban Indians say they feel the inflation crunch: YouGov data

Further, bank credit was reported to have witnessed a robust growth of 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while expanding by a significant 728 basis points or 7.28 percentage points.

Credit outstanding in the retail segment, saw a continued double-digit growth at 16.4 per cent in May 2022, which could be attributed to the growth in other personal loans, credit card receivables and consumer durable loans driven by improvement in economic activities and the job market.

Credit for the services sector also accelerated by 12.9 per cent year-on-year in May 2022, from a growth of 3.4 per cent in the year-ago period on account of a rise in non-banking financial companies, trade and shipping segments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bank credit Bank credit growth banking Inflation retail credit CareEdge
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp