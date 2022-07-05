STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

June household spends see highest dip in 3 months

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items remain the same for 37% of the families, which is an increase by 4% from last month, says the report.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Overall household spending in June has increased for 59% of families, which reflects a 2% dip from last month, according to India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by Axis My India. The report, released on Monday, reveals that consumption of both essentials & non-essentials continued to dip, a trend seen in the past three months. June, however, saw the highest dip in three months.

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items remain the same for 37% of the families, which is an increase by 4% from last month, says the report. Spending, however, has increased for 44% of the families, which reflects a dip by 2% (i.e. 46%) from last month.

The sentiment analysis is based on five categories – overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits & mobility trends. The report shows that spending on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, cars, and refrigerators remains the same for 88% of families, reflecting an increase of 2% from last month. 

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said, “Over time, consumer spending has reached a status quo bias where the keenness to increase consumption has been limited.” “This is mainly due to inflation and the after-effects of the pandemic, which has made it difficult for consumers to see their nominal incomes recover to pre-pandemic levels. While in response to this, the government has reduced the petrol and diesel prices, a major chunk of consumers are still looking for further ease,” Gupta added.

Spending on essentials remains flat
Spending on essentials like personal care, and household items remain the same for 37% of the families, a raise of 4% from last month. Spending, however, has increased for 44% of the families, which reflects a dip of 2% 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Household Spending Consumer Sentiment Index Consumption dip essentials Pandemic Covid Axis My India
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp