June household spends see highest dip in 3 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Overall household spending in June has increased for 59% of families, which reflects a 2% dip from last month, according to India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) by Axis My India. The report, released on Monday, reveals that consumption of both essentials & non-essentials continued to dip, a trend seen in the past three months. June, however, saw the highest dip in three months.

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items remain the same for 37% of the families, which is an increase by 4% from last month, says the report. Spending, however, has increased for 44% of the families, which reflects a dip by 2% (i.e. 46%) from last month.

The sentiment analysis is based on five categories – overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits & mobility trends. The report shows that spending on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, cars, and refrigerators remains the same for 88% of families, reflecting an increase of 2% from last month.

Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said, “Over time, consumer spending has reached a status quo bias where the keenness to increase consumption has been limited.” “This is mainly due to inflation and the after-effects of the pandemic, which has made it difficult for consumers to see their nominal incomes recover to pre-pandemic levels. While in response to this, the government has reduced the petrol and diesel prices, a major chunk of consumers are still looking for further ease,” Gupta added.

