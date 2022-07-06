STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Think credit solution for MSMEs: Vaishnaw

He also asked entrepreneurs to expand Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to make it the next UPI.

Published: 06th July 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister of Communication, Electronics and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Union minister of Communication, Electronics and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union minister for electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday appealed to start-ups to come up with a credit solution for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and also requested them to take UPI to other countries.

Three countries have already signed up to use UPI, he said. “One big challenge where start-ups can help is in supporting the MSMEs. Can we come up with a credit solution for MSMEs? A solution where a very short time with minimal paperwork can be provided to MSMEs,” he said at the National Startup Conference held on Tuesday as part of the Digital India Week 2022.

He also asked entrepreneurs to expand Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to make it the next UPI. “Can we expand ONDC to make it the next UPI? I request all of you to have a serious look at it. We believe that ONDC can be the next UPI. Just look how you can leverage it for your business,” he added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also explained how different sectors - defence, Railways and telecom- provide various opportunities to start-ups. “We have nearly 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns,” he said, adding start-ups should make use of GENESIS, a recently launched platform.

“We would like GENESIS to become your gateway to different support systems which include mentors, funds, pitching partners and your gateway to various government programmes,” he said. Chandrasekhar told start-ups that their capabilities of leadership and entrepreneurship are increasingly defining new India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw MSMEs UPI Digital India Week 2022 Open Network for Digital Commerce GENESIS
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp