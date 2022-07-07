Reliance Retail to bring fashion retailer Gap to India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Retail Limited on Wednesday announced it has entered a long-term partnership with Gap Inc. to bring iconic American fashion brand Gap to India. Through the long-term franchise agreement, Reliance Retail has become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India, the company said in a statement.

The retail giant plans to introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms. It noted that the partnership is aimed at leveraging Gap’s position as a leading casual lifestyle brand, and Reliance Retail’s established competencies in operating robust omnichannel retail networks and scaling local manufacturing and driving sourcing efficiencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd said, “We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers.”

Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc said, “Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe, while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model.”