TVS eyes premium space with Ronin

Arshad Khan

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company is eyeing to increase its share in the premium segment with the launch of its modern retro bike Ronin. The 225-cc Ronin, which comes at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh is placed between one of the company’s bestsellers- Apache- and the heavyweight RR310. Currently, Ronin has no direct competition as TVS says its premium lifestyle segment bike is different from other bikes present in the segment. Ronin is likely to compete with the products of Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and even entry-level bikes of Royal Enfield that come in the price bracket of Rs 1.50-2 lakhs.

“The premium segment is going to grow in India and we have the ability to scale up in this segment. I am very confident about this product (Ronin),” said KN Radhakrishanan, CEO of TVS Motor Company. He expects to sell at least 1 lakh units of Ronin in the current financial year.

Currently, 35% of TVS's products fall in the premium category and it has around 40% maker share in the 150-200cc segment. In segments above 200cc, Bajaj and Enfield are the major players. Radhakrishanan also said that the worst for the two-wheeler industry is behind. He expects the industry to report positive growth in FY23 and clock double-digit growth in the next couple of years.

“Market is in a strong recovery mode with the opening up of schools, colleges and offices...The rural economy is also expected to do better this year with the anticipation of a good monsoon...The industry will return to double-digit growth in the next two years and TVS would outpace the industry growth,” said Radhakrishanan.

Talking about the new bike, Ronin is powered by a new 225cc motor and is capable of delivering around 20 bhp of max power @ 7750 Nm and 20 Nm @ 3750 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox and can do a top speed of 120kmph.