STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Akasa Air gets flying licence from DGCA 

By the end of fiscal 2022-23, the airline will have 18 aircraft and thereafter, will add 12-14 aircraft every 12 months.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)

India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday received the air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA. The airline said it will start commercial operations later this month. 

“We are thankful to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July,” said Vinay Dube, founder-chief executive officer of Akasa Air.

The airline had taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft on June 21 and since then successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to receive AOC.

According to the airline, it will commence operations with two aircraft and subsequently add planes to its fleet every month. By the end of fiscal 2022-23, the airline will have 18 aircraft and thereafter, will add 12-14 aircraft every 12 months. This will make up its order of 72 aircraft to be delivered over a period of 5 years, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa Air DGCA Commercial Operations Civil Aviation Aviation Regulator Boeing 737 Max
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp