Akasa Air gets flying licence from DGCA 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday received the air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA. The airline said it will start commercial operations later this month.

“We are thankful to the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July,” said Vinay Dube, founder-chief executive officer of Akasa Air.

The airline had taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft on June 21 and since then successfully conducted a number of proving flights under the supervision of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to receive AOC.

According to the airline, it will commence operations with two aircraft and subsequently add planes to its fleet every month. By the end of fiscal 2022-23, the airline will have 18 aircraft and thereafter, will add 12-14 aircraft every 12 months. This will make up its order of 72 aircraft to be delivered over a period of 5 years, it said.