STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China's WeChat shuts Bloomberg's financial news account

Earlier, public accounts of Hong Hao, the former head of research at Bocom International Holdings and an outspoken economist, were removed from both WeChat and Twitter-like Weibo.

Published: 08th July 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

WeChat app

Screenshot of WeChat app (File photo| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As China controls the internet companies under toughened laws, social media platform WeChat has shut down a Bloomberg social media account, accusing it of violating country's regulations on online public accounts, the media reported on Friday.

Tencent-owned WeChat said it had received "complaints" about Bloomberg's "Daybreak" account, which posts global market updates, reports South China Morning Post.

The account, active since January 2021, has breached Chinese regulations, the Chinese platform said.

"All content has been blocked and the account has been suspended," the message read on the blocked account, along with a link to the regulations issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The Bloomberg account posted its last financial update last week.

It is still unclear what content had triggered the account's closure.

Tencent and Bloomberg did not comment on the development.

Earlier this year, the public accounts of Hong Hao, the former head of research at Bocom International Holdings and an outspoken economist, were removed from both WeChat and Twitter-like Weibo.

Hong posted on Twitter that shutting 'Daybreak' account could make "the mainland market increasingly misinformed and mispriced".

ALSO READ | Chinese rural bank protestors fear data misuse as Covid health QR codes turn red

With crackdowns on Internet companies, China has further tightened mobile app development rules with stricter requirements for content and data protection.

"With the rapid development and wider use of mobile apps, new situations and problems continue to emerge, which require (the rules) to be revised and improved to adapt to new developments," the Cyberspace Administration of China said last month.

China will soon establish a hierarchical data classification management and protection system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WeChat Bloomberg China Weibo China social media social media
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp