STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Elon Musk deal to buy Twitter in danger, says report as microblogging platform's shares slide

Twitter shares, which were already trading lower than the price offered by Musk, sank about four per cent on the news in after-market trades.

Published: 08th July 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter shares slid late Thursday after a Washington Post report that Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant is in danger.

The world's richest man has previously expressed misgivings and even implied he could walk away from the deal over concerns about what he believes is an abundance of fake accounts.

According to the Post, however, Musk has been unable to pin down the percentage of Twitter accounts that are not genuine, despite being given access to internal data. While Musk has already made comments putting his commitment to the deal in doubt, the latest report cited an anonymous source saying his team is preparing for a "change in direction."

Twitter shares, which were already trading lower than the price offered by Musk, sank about four per cent on the news in after-market trades.

"The Twitter soap opera is clearly coming to some sort of finale over the coming months as Musk makes the decision to stay (with a lower price) or go," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors. "The Twitter deal has clearly caused chaos at Twitter." Ives expected Musk to reveal details of his fake account concerns in the coming weeks.

During the Qatar Economic Forum last month, Musk said that his Twitter purchase remained held up by "very significant" questions about the number of fake users on the social network.

"So we are still awaiting resolution on that matter and that is a very significant matter," the Tesla car and SpaceX exploration chief said via a video link to the gathering.

Twitter executives have held firm that less than five per cent of accounts are bogus, with Musk saying he believes the number to be much higher. Musk said there were also questions about Twitter's debt. The chances of Musk buying Twitter as originally negotiated are slim, Ives said.

Wedbush set the chance of the deal happening at a lower price at 60 per cent, leaving open the door to the possibility Musk will try to walk away with only paying a required $1 billion breakup fee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Washington Post Elon Musk' fake accounts
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp