STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Huawei transferred Rs 750 crore abroad to its parent firms, claim I-T Department sources

Huawei had mentioned in its petition that the I-T department didn't give them any notice and took action which affected their business in February.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Huawei (Photo | AP)

Huawei (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chinese technology company Huawei has been accused by the Income Tax Department of transferring Rs 750 crore to its foreign-based parent firms, sources in the department have said.

The I-T had in February accused the firm of huge tax evasion and frozen its bank accounts.

The I-T department has reportedly found discrepancies in its income tax declaration.

"The I-T declaration of the last two years has discrepancies. The revenue of the company was decreasing, but we have found that even in this crisis they repatriated Rs 750 crore abroad," the I-T sources claimed.

Huawei had said that they were following all the norms and law of the land.

The compnay had also said that due to the action of I-T department, they suffered huge losses and it badly affected their business.

Huawei had moved the Delhi High Court seeking relief. The court in April stayed the attachment of the accounts of the firm. Huawei had also mentioned in its petition that the I-T department didn't give them any notice and took action which affected their business.

The I-T department has said that they have recovered incriminating evidence against the firm and on the basis of these documents they took the action.

The department had also alleged that the firm was hiding its account books. It said that the firm had given them dump transactions which were not account books and so, they were unable to identify the veracity of their income.

The I-T officials also wanted to access the email of Yang Yi, the Chief Financial Official of the firm, but the request was denied by the company.

ALSO READ | Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei asks employees to give ideas to boost falling sales

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huawei Income Tax Department
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp