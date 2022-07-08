STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian companies increase automation budgets: Report

Automation budgets are drastically rising in India with over three-fourths of the firms planning to expand automation budgets in the next year, says a report from Automation Anywhere.

Published: 08th July 2022

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Indian firms are showing keen interest in Bot deployments, as 67% of companies have already deployed over 300 bots across their enterprise organisation, compared to the rest of the world- 21%.

Also, automation budgets are drastically rising in India with over three-fourths of the firms planning to expand automation budgets in the next year, says a report from Automation Anywhere. Organisations are using automation and intelligent assistants such as chatbots to help employees make better decisions.

Due to the global pandemic, trade concerns and political conflicts have disrupted business operations, which has, in turn, exacerbated workforce issues, created supply shortages, and made demand forecasting and customer engagements more complex, said the report.

