STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IndiGo restores salary of pilots, crew by eight per cent; staffers still unimpressed

A few pilots of IndiGo TNIE spoke to were not elated by the 8% hike and said that the management should have matched the pre-covid salary as they are working more than ever.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Budget airline IndiGo on Thursday reinstated the salaries of its pilots and cabin crew by another 8% from August 1. Additionally, the airline will also reinstate layover and deadhead allowances for these employees from July 1.  

It also reinstated the work pattern for pilots, which would ensure that pilots earn more. However, there will be fewer leaves.  Even after the increase, these pilots’ pay will remain 16% lower than the pre-Covid level.

This decision comes days after a very large section of its cabin crew took mass sick leave to attend Air India’s recruitment drive, resulting in a major embarrassment for the airline as 55% of the flights were delayed on Saturday.  

Earlier in April, IndiGo had reinstated the salaries of its pilots by 8% hike. However, it is yet to match salaries of pre-covid level. The airline had introduced a 28% pay cut in May 2020 in a cost-cutting exercise after the  Covid-19 pandemic halted flight movements.

“We were able to reinstate 8% effective April 1, 2022, and had committed to you that an additional 6.5% would be implemented from November 1,2022, based on the environment. Subsequently, based on your feedback and enhanced stability in our commercial network, we were able to reinstate layover and deadlock allowances to pre-covid levels effective July 1, 2022,” read an internal commune of IndiGo. 

A few pilots of IndiGo TNIE spoke to were not elated by the 8% hike and said that the management should have matched the pre-covid salary as they are working more than ever.

IndiGo denies reports of in-flight smoke, engine shutdown incidents

India’s largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday said there was no smoke in the cabin of Raipur to Indore flight on Tuesday (Jul 5)but ‘mist was created’ by heating, ventilation and air conditioning system due to humidity. It also denied that there was an in-flight shutdown of engines on its flights.

“There have been statements made on in-flight shut down of engines on IndiGo flights. There have been no such incidents on our aircraft in the recent past,” said the private airline, which operates more than half of domestic flights.

According to the airline, these reports have been falsely propagated by entities with vested interests, to mislead customers and authorities IndiGo’s statement of flight safety comes amid a large number of technical glitches reported by other airlines, especially SpiceJet.

In the past three weeks, SpiceJet was involved in at least eight technical malfunctions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo reinstated Salry Pilots Sick leave Recruitment drive Air India
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp