Two Third of blue-collared staff earn less than Rs 15,000 a month: Report

The study calls for attention to the fact that a vast majority of Indians have difficulties securing even a livable wage, and reveals the widening pay disparity between men and women.

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over two-thirds of blue-collared employees earn less than Rs 15,000 a month in India, according to a report released on Thursday.

The study reveals the widening pay disparity between men and women, with the latter earning 19% less compared to their male colleagues.  

Staff attendance & payroll management app Salarybox, in its report based on a proprietary database of over a million employed workforce from more than 850 districts around the country, shows that less than 15% of the employee base earns in the range of Rs 20,000-40,000 per month (on an average Rs 25k).

It calls for attention to the fact that a vast majority of Indians have difficulties securing even a livable wage, says the report. “Majority of firms pay wages below the minimum wage set by the Central Pay Commission (CPC), that is Rs 18,000 per month.” In addition to this, it says, females made Rs 12,398 on average, which was 19% less than their male colleagues.

The SalaryBox Research also finds that only 27% of the workforce is made up of women, whereas 73% of the workforce is made up of men. Nikhil Goel, CEO & Co-Founder of SalaryBox said, “While the headline employment/unemployment numbers get a lot of attention, another set of numbers that is equally significant who gets paid how much doesn’t get nearly as much attention. It is high time that the companies bring in interventions that highlight this huge gap.”

