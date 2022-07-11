STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India's capital expenditure increases 65 per cent in April-June quarter of FY23

The company's capital expenditure rose to Rs 3,034 crores during the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,841 crores in the same period last year.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: State-owned coal major Coal India reported a 65 per cent growth in capital expenditure year-on-year during the April-June quarter of FY23 in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

The company's capital expenditure rose to Rs 3,034 crores during the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 1,841 crores in the same period last year.

"The capex increase came on the back of strong spending in acquiring land and strengthening transport infrastructure in our coalfields under first-mile connectivity projects. These two vital areas help CIL in expanding its mining operations for accelerated production and pairing it with seamless transportation of coal", a senior official of the company said in the filing.

"CIL's production tempo is keeping up a consistent double-digit growth in FY'23 so far and all efforts are on to continue the trend. What assumes importance is to have a matching evacuation infrastructure that can handle transportation of the increased output", said the official.

Land acquisition accounted for nearly one-fifth of the first quarter's total CAPEX basket at Rs 608 crores.

This represents a close to 2.3-fold increase compared to Rs 268 crores spent on land acquisition during April-June of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India FY23 capital expenditure
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp