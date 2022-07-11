STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market rally to hinge on TCS Q1 numbers

Apart from TCS, market trends will be driven by some important numbers this trading week that include HCL Tech, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, ACC and Federal Bank.

Published: 11th July 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The benchmark Nifty is likely to move in a 3.2% range of 15940-16458 with quarterly results deciding the trend. Build-up by options traders indicates an upward bias for starters from Friday's close of 16220.6, though all eyes will be on the market's reaction to TCS' Q1 numbers. India's largest software exporter saw EBIT margin plummet to a multi-year low of 23.1% on higher wage and subcontractor costs and rising attrition even as revenue growth beat Street estimates.

Apart from TCS, market trends will be driven by some important numbers this trading week that include HCL Tech, Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, ACC and Federal Bank. HDFC Bank will report numbers on Saturday which will set the tone for the forthcoming week. FII selling in the cash market seems to be declining even as they cover their bearish bets on index futures - Nifty and Bank Nifty. 

"Early trends in FPI activity in July indicate declining selling by FIIs," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "For the first time in several weeks, FPIs bought equity worth `2150 crore on 6th July. There are signs of selling exhaustion by FPIs." The Nifty has fallen 7% from 17465 through 16220.6 last Friday with FIIs selling $14.37bn of Indian shares. The index would have cracked even more had DIIs not tried to match the FII selling.

Analysts said FIIs would take cues from the Indian stock market based on the rupee, which has depreciated over 4% from March-end through 79.26 last Friday. The rupee itself would take cues from crude prices. Steady to falling crude prices could stem the fall in the rupee. India's foreign currency assets, making up the bulk of its forex reserves, have dwindled by $16bn from March-end through July 1 to $524.74 billion. This decline was caused by RBI intervening to stem the excess volatility in the rupee and revaluation of reserves as FCA is dollar-denominated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty TCS EBIT FII Indian Stock Market RBI Rupee
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp