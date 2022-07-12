STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani may enter telecom space in future

The conglomerate on Saturday said that it is taking part in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group may foray into consumer mobility in future after acquiring private 5G spectrum, according to analysts. A new entrant like Adani with strong financial backing will not only increase the competition but take away the market share of operators.

“Although the group has expressed no plans to enter the consumer mobility space, one cannot deny that there will always be a possibility. At this point, we will be closely monitoring the developments and don’t expect them to enter the consumer mobility space in near future,” said  Charu Paliwal, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

She further added that there is a strong possibility of Adani group disrupting the consumer mobility services, if at all they enter this space. “When Jio entered, there was a large population base not using the mobile services and its entry helped in connecting them. Jio quickly gained these virgin subscribers as well as subscribers of its competitors. However, the market is more mature now and entry of Adani will directly erode market share of operators like Jio, Airtel and Vi,” said Paliwal.

The conglomerate on Saturday said that it is taking part in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. The company, however, categorically denied to be in a consumer mobility space and will participate in the 5G spectrum auction to have a private network. With its own 5G network, the company will provide network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.  However, many experts believe the conglomerate may test the taste of consumer retail space sometime in future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group consumer mobility 5G spectrum
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp