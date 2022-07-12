Hesa to provide financial solutions to 60k rural entrepreneurs in 30,000 villages in 2022 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hyderabad-based agri-fintech startup Hesa on Tuesday said it aims to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 village-level entrepreneurs across 30,000 villages by the end of 2022.

It will also provide ease of transitions such as bill payments, opening an account to withdraw money, small needs like mobile recharge, bus ticket booking, opening Demat accounts, opening a fixed deposit account and electricity bills, among others to rural India.

The company said that it expands and empowers businesses to ride the rural value chain for buying and selling, leveraging our technology and human capabilities.

"With our services, we want to empower rural India in a way that they are owners of their own business and still at the same time they are associated with us, so they have employment options. Currently, the platform has over 15 lakh transactions a month, and we aim at having more than 30 lakh transactions by the end of 2022," Hesa Chief Strategy Officer and Head Fintech Rishabh Shah said.

