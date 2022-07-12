STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI allows global trade settlement in rupee

RBI’s move, analysts  say, would make rupee more tradable globally and lessen dependence on US dollar

Published: 12th July 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a very bold move to promote trade in Indian currency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday unveiled a rupee settlement system for international trade. The RBI’s move, which analysts  say would make the Indian currency more tradable globally and lessen dependence on US dollar,  has been hailed as progressive.

Under the new arrangement, authorised dealer (AD) banks in India may open special rupee accounts of correspondent banks of the partner trading country, in order to allow settlement of international trade transactions through this arrangement. However, AD banks will have to take prior permission from the foreign exchange department of RBI, before putting the mechanism to use.

The export/import undertaken and settled in this manner will be subject to usual documentation and reporting requirements. “…. the above instructions shall come into force with immediate effect. AD banks may bring the contents of this circular to the notice of their constituents and customers concern,” an RBI notification said on Monday.

As per the notification, Indian exporters may receive advance payment against exports from overseas importers in rupee through the payment mechanism. Also, rupee surplus balance held may be used for permissible capital and current account transactions in accordance with mutual agreement, the notification stated. Abhishek Goenka, founder & CEO of IFA Global, said,

“This would make rupee more tradable globally in offshore centers.. It’s a step towards making the Rupee an international 24*7 traded currency. Acceptance of the Rupee will go up. It will also undermine the use of the dollar in the longer term.”

Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai, said, “RBI’s move to promote invoicing of our foreign trade in Indian rupee is a progressive step to internationalize our local currency. This will reduce India’s demand for dollars and thereby reduce depreciation pressure on our currency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI authorised dealer
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp