STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Schwing Stetter India to train over 100 govt polytechnic students in TN 

Schwing Stetter India has taken up the training initiative directly with the college administration, who welcomed the opportunity to help train their students with theory and practical sessions.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Schwing Stetter India

Schwing Stetter India (Photo | Expres)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India would train over 100 students of Government polytechnic college, Tamil Nadu, to make them more employable in the industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Students of mechanical, electrical, electronic communications and engineering at the college would receive 25 days of training at the company's global manufacturing hub at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

The training programme, which commenced this month, is funded by the state government.

"This programme directly aims to enable the trainees to apply their course knowledge in the construction equipment industry and to make them more employable by training them under the process of running a factory, basics of maintaining and manufacturing cutting edge machinery from Schwing Stetter," the company statement said.

"We at Schwing Stetter India will continue to work toward building and providing more such platforms that help the student community learn more about the construction equipment industry," company Managing Director V G Sakthikumar said.

"By providing such training, we hope more students across industries will get encouraged to join the CE industry," he said.

Schwing Stetter India has taken up the training initiative directly with the college administration, who welcomed the opportunity to help train their students with theory and practical sessions.

"As we realise the potential of this collaboration, we will be happy to collaborate with Schwing Stetter India again shortly to support our students in becoming a part of the workforce in the CE industry," the principal of the college, P Shanbagavalli said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schwing Stetter India polytechnic chennai Trainning state government
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp