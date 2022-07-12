Western Australia invites Indian investors in mining, energy transition, agri-food sectors 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government of Western Australia on Tuesday urged Indian investors to invest in sectors like mining, energy transition, equipment technology services, and agri-food, among others.

Roger Cook, Deputy Premier of Western Australia, said the trade between his state and India currently stands at 4.6 billion Australian dollars (AUD) and "I see this growing significantly with time as there is immense business opportunities in Western Australia."

It calculates to 17 per cent of the total trade in goods between Australia and India.

Cook, who is also the state development, jobs, trade and tourism minister of Western Australia, an Australian state, said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

Cook said he is leading "the largest ever business delegation" of Western Australia to India, comprising over 100 delegates, from July 12 to 19 and will be visiting Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

When asked about the list of companies Cook will meet as part of the delegation, the Deputy Premier replied he will be meeting various Indian business houses across sectors, including the Tata Group, to showcase the opportunities Western Australia has in sectors like mining, energy transition, equipment technology services, agri-food, education, tourism etc.

"We have reserves of iron ore, all elements of lithium ion batteries and India is going to be a big EV (e-vehicles market)," Cook said, adding the investors can explore options like becoming equity partners or go for joint ventures.

India's NMDC through Legacy Iron Ore Limited is already doing well there, he said.

Cook provided full support to the players looking to invest in his state. According to NMDC's CMD Sumit Deb, his company holds 90.05 per cent equity in Perth-based Legacy Iron Ore Limited and has invested more than 40 million in Western Australia.

The company is into mining iron ore.

