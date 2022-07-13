STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google slowing down pace of hiring for rest of 2022: Sundar Pichai

The Google CEO however said that the company will still hire for "engineering, technical and other critical roles."

Published: 13th July 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Google, Image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

Google, Image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told employees that the company will be slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, as global macro-economic conditions continue to hit industries across the spectrum.

According to an internal memo sent by Alphabet and Google CEO Pichai to employees, the company will have to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days".

"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai noted.

However, the Google CEO said that the company will still hire for "engineering, technical and other critical roles." Pichai said that the uncertain global economic outlook has been top of mind.

"Like all companies, we're not immune to economic headwinds. Something I cherish about our culture is that we've never viewed these types of challenges as obstacles. Instead, we've seen them as opportunities to deepen our focus and invest for the long term," said the Indian-origin CEO. In the second quarter (Q2) this year, Google hired approximately 10,000 people.

"Because of the hiring progress achieved so far this year, we'll be slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, while still supporting our most important opportunities," said Pichai.

"For the balance of 2022 and 2023, we'll focus our hiring on engineering, technical and other critical roles, and make sure the great talent we do hire is aligned with our long-term priorities," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Sunder Pichai Alphabet
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp