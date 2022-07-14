STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

As employees protest against low salaries, IndiGo and GoFirst say addressing 'issues'

Technicians at IndiGo took mass sick leave last week to protest low salary, among other things; followed by Go First AMTs taking sick leaves.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo airlines for representational purposes.

Indigo airlines for representational purposes.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid ongoing protests by technicians at two private airlines over poor pay,  IndiGo said they are in the process of addressing some of the ‘issues’ flagged by its employees, while Wadia Group-promoted Go First said the absentees have assured them to return to work from Wednesday or Thursday. 

A significant number of technicians at IndiGo in Hyderabad and New Delhi took mass sick leave last week to protest against low salaries, and changes in leave policy, among other things. This was followed by Go First (previously known as GoAir) aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) taking sick leaves to protest against their low salaries. 

“The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process,” said IndiGo on Wednesday. It added that their operations continued to be normal.   IndiGo, which controls over half of India’s aviation market, has faced numerous HR setbacks in recent months.

Just a few days back, its cabin crew took mass leave to attend Air India’s recruitment drive and a few months back its pilots had protested against pay cuts. Like previous cases, this time to IndiGo has initiated disciplinary actions against the aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) who went on mass sick leave.  A senior captain with IndiGo, on the condition of anonymity, said the airline, which used to greatly value its employees, has become a not-so-friendly place to work in the last few years.

“The technicians can’t be paid or made to work like delivery boys or cab drivers,” he said. Go First, meanwhile, said there are a few technicians who were absent for 2-3 days. A spokesperson with the airline said they have reinstated staff from “Leave without Pay” to normal working conditions and restored salaries to the pre-covid level from August-September 2021.

 “During the course of discussions we understood that our employees were misguided and after counselling, they are happy to note/take cognizance the efforts of the company amid the turbulent volatile scenario and few people who had absented themselves from duties have assured us to resume from today or tomorrow,” the spokesperson said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo Airlines Protest Airlines
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp