Infosys to acquire Denmark-headquartered BASE life science for 100 million euros

The acquisition of BASE is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, it said in a filing. The acquisition amount includes management incentives, bonuses and retention.

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said that it will acquire Denmark-headquartered BASE life science for 110 million euros.  

Founded in 2007, BASE, with nearly 200 Life Science domain experts, offers business consulting and technology services, helping global life sciences companies realise business value from cloud-first digital platforms and data to speed-up clinical trials and scale drug development.

BASE has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes, the company said.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition augments Infosys’ deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions."

“Over the last five years, BASE life science has delivered tremendous growth. With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people," said Martin Woergaard, CEO, BASE life science.

