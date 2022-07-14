STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Open network for digital commerce to be gradually expanded to more cities: Piyush Goyal

"ONDC is a democratisation of the digital commerce world. It can trigger off many startups to bring technology into the remotest corners of India," the Union Minister said.

Published: 14th July 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The presence of an open network for digital commerce, a Unified Payments Interface-type protocol, will be gradually expanded to more cities after the successful launch of its pilot phase, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Open network for digital commerce (ONDC) is a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateways.

The objective is to democratise the fast-growing e-commerce sector in the country to help small retailers and reduce the dominance of online retail giants.

It provides small retailers with the freedom to choose any logistics player and seller platform based on different parameters like location and rates.

"Yes, certainly," the commerce and industry minister said when asked whether they are planning to expand the ONDC to more cities as the pilot phase in five cities is going well.

"ONDC is going to be gradually scaled up because it's in beta testing (phase now). We would like to keep scaling it up to figure out how robust the technology is, how simple it is to operate, and the kind of capacities we will require for data storage and management of the entire process as we grow. So, it is still a work in progress," Goyal told PTI.

The initiative is also aimed at curbing the dominance of two large multinational e-commerce players -- which control more than half of the country's e-commerce trading, limit access to the market and give preferential treatment to certain sellers and squeeze supplier margins.

The ONDC was launched in five cities in April - Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore.

"ONDC is a democratisation of the digital commerce world. It can trigger off many startups to bring technology into the remotest corners of India," the minister said.

He visited an ONDC-led store in Coimbatore last month. As many as 20 organisations of national repute have confirmed investments of Rs 255 crore into the ONDC.

Lenders, such as the State Bank of India, UCO Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, have already committed investments.

When asked about the proposed e-commerce policy, Goyal said that a lot of inter-ministerial consultations are going to align the views of different ministries and ensure that a robust e-commerce ecosystem is developed in India, which is transparent and fair and that can provide equal opportunity to all the stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONDC Piyush Goyal Ministry of Commerce e-commerce policy
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp