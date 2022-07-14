STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
R Madhavan's Rocketry becomes the 1st Indian film to reach a historical number of 10,000 NFTs claimed

Rocketry drove conversations around the story of Nambi and the theme of scientific research extensively through NFTs.

Published: 14th July 2022

A still from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

A still from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By ANI

MUMBAI: You know a trend or a craze when you see one! The same can be said about Rocketry, starring R Madhavan, and the movie NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in partnership with VistaVerse. The global wave of introducing digital collectibles has enhanced engagement among people, be it filmmakers, celebrities, or viewers at large.

Vistas Media Capital's own metaverse space, "VistaVerse," is no exception to this rule. VistaVerse partnered with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect to introduce some spectacular and desirable NFTs in the metaverse. This partnership resulted in creating history by becoming the first Indian film with 10,000 NFTs claimed.

The launch of the movie NFTs on VistaVerse drew the interest of a number of celebrities, brands, musicians, gaming companies, artists, NFT enthusiasts, and production companies. The platform, a one-stop creation experience, offers a comprehensive yet exciting metaverse presence, which created a frenzy among users to own these unique collectibles.

Rocketry drove conversations around the story of Nambi and the theme of scientific research extensively through NFTs. Viewers took an interest in the film and its related aspects which was seen by the flood of comments across the social media platforms of VistaVerse.

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO, Vistas Media Capital said, "Digital is the way to go. It has made the world a 'glocal' space and increased outreach for creators phenomenally. With VistaVerse, we aim to reach out to a larger set of audiences and spiral engagement levels on the metaverse and through NFTs. Associations with Rocketry came at the perfect time in sync with our objective. They have proven to be a feather in our cap."

R Madhavan, Actor and Director said, "This film represents my labour of love and the team gave it their all to make my dream come true. I'm ecstatic that the long-awaited Nambi Narayanan movie is now being shown on a grand stage with fans getting an opportunity to participate in the web 3.0 environment for a personalised experience."

VistaVerse, launched by Fantico Pte Ltd, is a brand incubated by Vistas Media Capital (VMC). VMC is a leading media content and technology company, headquartered in Singapore that operates and invests in ventures across the various ecosystems of the global media and entertainment industry.

VMC's businesses and venture investments are diversified across global content production and distribution, streaming platforms, animation and VFX studio, Blockchain technology, Metaverse applications, gaming, digital media marketing, events, and award IPs.

