Walmart, Flipkart contribute over Rs 2 crore towards flood relief in Assam 

Walmart Foundation is a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of Walmart, while the Flipkart Foundation represents the Flipkart Group.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart Foundation and Flipkart Foundation on Thursday said they have together contributed more than Rs 2 crore (USD 2,50,000) towards flood relief work in Assam.

The funds will help humanitarian organisation 'Doctors For You' support people impacted in the region, a joint statement said. The Doctors For You supplies relief kits with essential food items, medicines, and hygiene-care products and offers healthcare and psychological support to the affected population.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating flooding in Assam, and together with the Flipkart Foundation, we are here to support relief efforts," said Julie Gehrki, Vice President and COO of Walmart Foundation.

"The people of Assam have been severely affected by the floods and our endeavour is to provide the necessary support, care, and compassion that is needed. With support from our colleagues across the organisation, we hope to leverage our capabilities and mobilise resources toward the most critical needs of people and communities," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group. 

As floods continue in several parts of India, Flipkart through its CSR arm is also partnering with Goonj to raise funds from customers to provide critical medical supplies and essential relief materials for flood relief efforts in the country.

The company has also mobilised employee contributions for this cause, the statement said.

