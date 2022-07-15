STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee value breaches 80 level against USD on offshore market 

The currency unit pared some of its losses to close at 79.88 to the dollar. Forex market analysts like KN Dey of United Financial Consultants expect it to weaken further.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The spot rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.92 to the dollar on Thursday amid a stronger dollar even as the local unit breached the 80 mark on the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market after data showed India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $ 26.18 billion in June.

The currency unit pared some of its losses to close at 79.88 to the dollar. Forex market analysts like KN Dey of United Financial Consultants expect it to weaken further or 80.30/50 in the near term owing to the dollar index strengthening to 22-year highs against a basket of six of the world’s leading currencies such as the Euro and Yen. 

However, Dey added that post breaching the highly oversold local currency unit could appreciate toward 78.80. Government data showed that June’s record trade deficit, which has reportedly caught the attention of the PMO, was driven by a surge in petroleum product imports by 119% through $8.65 bn, gems and jewellery (25% to $3.53bn) and electronic goods (61% to $1.67bn).

Noting that the correction in crude and edible oil prices due to global recession fears could rein in inflation in India, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in its monthly review for June said, “However, as long as retail inflation in India continues to be higher than RBI’s tolerance level of 6 per cent, as it still is at 7 per cent in June 2022, stabilization policy measures will need to continue walking the tightrope of balancing inflation and growth concerns.”

On the current account deficit, it said, “ If recession concerns do not lead to a sustained and meaningful reduction in the prices of food and energy commodities, then India’s CAD will deteriorate in 2022-23 on account of costlier imports and tepid exports on the merchandise account.” Further, the widening of CAD has depreciated the Indian rupee against the US dollar by 6% from January through June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee Rupee value USD trade deficit
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp