Wipro Consumer Care diversifies into packaged food business 

Published: 15th July 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Thursday announced its foray into packaged foods business in India to offer a complete portfolio in the FMCG space. With this new food vertical, the FMCG company plans to be a significant player in the snack food, spices and ready-to-eat market, it said in a statement. 

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said the decision to enter packaged food business would complement the company’s existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India.  “Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in the FMCG space in all the markets we operate in,” Agarwal said.

The company has appointed Anil Chugh to head the food business. Consequently, Neeraj Khatri, head of Wipro Consumer Care’s Philippines entity, has moved as India & SAARC head of Wipro Consumer Care business. The company recorded a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022. Its flagship soap brand, Santoor, has become a Rs 2,300 crore plus brand.  

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is in the personal care, home care, and lighting business with a significant market share across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East segments. Its portfolio includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic and Commercial Lighting, and seating solutions. 

