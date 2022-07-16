STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani-led consortium wins bid to buy Israel’s second-largest port for USD 1.18 billion

Through the winning bid, the consortium has secured the right to buy 100% shares of Haifa Port Company. The concession period of the port remains up to 2054.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani (File photo)

Gautam Adani (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group has bagged the tender to privatise Haifa port, the second-largest port in Israel, for $1.18 billion. 

Through the winning bid, the consortium has secured the right to buy 100% shares of Haifa Port Company. The concession period of the port remains up to 2054.  “This is one of the many steps we are taking to transform APSEZ into a global transport utility that will include logistics and warehousing,” said Karan Adani, the whole time Director & CEO at APSEZ. 

“In the short term, we look forward to developing strategic trade lanes between our ports in India and Haifa and help facilitate trade between the two countries, diversifying the port cargo as well as leveraging our expertise to increase the operational efficiencies...”

“In the long run, this is a tremendous port as we anticipate Israel becoming a connection both for Europe and the Middle East, and, therefore, we stand to benefit from the new possible trade lanes that will get created,” he added.

Karan further said Adani’s portion of the investment is being funded via internal accruals. The consortium of APSEZ and Gadot will hold 70% and 30% shares, respectively. With the acquisition of Haifa, APSEZ will expand its footprint into the European port sector, which includes the lucrative Mediterranean region, the company said.  

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India, with 12 strategically located ports and terminals, representing 24% of the country’s port capacity.  

Last year, APSEZ set up a holding company in Singapore to pursue potential port opportunities globally to achieve its 2030 vision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Ports Haifa port
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp