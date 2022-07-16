STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Biscuit major Parle sees double-digit growth in second half of FY23

The company has started seeing a revival in growth since the first quarter of the year owing to a good monsoon and is betting big on the two newly launched categories of packaged atta and cereals. 

Published: 16th July 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Parle

Parle (File Photo | PTI)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Biscuits major Parle is anticipating at least double-digit growth in the second half of this year on the restriction-free festive season, according to Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head Parle Products. 

The reason for this, Shah says in interaction with TNIE, is that this will be the first time people will be freely moving out and you know probably celebrating festivals.  “So we are anticipating a very good year with a very good festive season.”

Biscuits category business grew 11-12% in terms of value in FY22 and about 4-5% in terms of volume growth, Shah informs. The company, according to Shah, has started seeing a revival in growth since the first quarter of the year owing to a good monsoon and is betting big on the two newly launched categories of packaged atta (flour) and cereals.

On new launches in the pipeline, he says, “Ideally we’d like to currently consolidate and focus on this category and have some critical volumes before we look at moving through introducing some other categories or brands.”

On the consumption behaviour, Shah says last year smaller packs were really doing very well, but with demand getting revived, there’s increased traction towards big packs of premium products. “Our first quarter onwards, we have started seeing consumers gravitating towards the bigger packs of premium products so bigger packs are doing really well.”

However, amidst the optimism, there’s a big challenge in dealing with volatility for the company. “You cannot decide how you price your product. In case if you price it at a higher rate, and then you know, those rates go down, then you are rendered uncompetitive and if you assume that lower rates will prevail, and you price it at a lower MRP and if the rates go high, then you’re making losses. So, it’s very, very challenging.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parle profit margin cereals MRP
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp