IndiGo flight diverted due to engine vibration; technicians still protesting against low salary 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a significant number of technicians taking mass sick leaves to protest against low pay, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday night as a precautionary measure following vibrations in the engine for a fraction of a second.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. Civil aviation regulator DGCA said that they have ordered a probe into the matter. “An IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey.” In the last one week, a significant number of the airline’s aircraft maintenance technicians (AMT) have taken sick leaves.

