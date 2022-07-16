Reveal your racing attitude: The first-ever BMW G 310 RR launched in India

Home Business

The G 310 RR inherits the DNA of the S 1000 RR and belongs to the BMW Motorrad sports bikes family.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

The first-ever BMW G 310 RR in India. (Photo | BMW Motorrad India Twitter)

By ANI

GURUGRAM: BMW Motorrad India launched the first-ever BMW G 310 RR in India today. India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the highly successful BMW 310 model series.

The bike is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards. The BMW G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and cooperation partner TVS Motor Company. It is locally produced in India along with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, and Africa at BMW Motorrad said, "In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range with R - a roadster, GS - an adventure bike, and now the first-ever BMW G 310 RR - a true road racing sports bike. The BMW G 310 RR's performance, agility, precision, and raring-to-go flair reveal a racing attitude. We are glad to launch it first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad."

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class. This bike proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with an unlimited adrenaline rush on the tarmac. With the combination of a stunning superbike design and modern technology, it is an ultimate riding machine - your best companion on racetracks and city roads alike. With the RR, you never stop challenging."

The first-ever BMW G 310 RR will be offered in two variants. The ex-showroom prices are as follows: The BMW G 310 RR - INR 285,000 and The BMW G 310 RR Style Sport - INR 299,000.

The new BMW G 310 RR has been launched in two colors - The standard Black storm metallic paintwork emphasizes the dynamic overall appearance. The other option is the Style Sport in Light White Uni, Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red Uni colors.

The G 310 RR inherits the DNA of the S 1000 RR and belongs to the BMW Motorrad sports bikes family. Nimble and agile in the city, confident and powerful on the road. For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package to own the first-ever BMW 310 RR.

Benefits include a low down payment, a monthly payment starting INR 3,999, and the option to fund insurance and accessories. BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for three years and unlimited kilometres.

The warranty can be extended to the fourth and fifth years at an attractive cost. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. The BMW G 310 RR and The BMW G 310 RR's aerodynamic design makes an extremely sporty appearance with its road racing DNA -- full fairing and RR branding/graphics.

