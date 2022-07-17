Home Business

Bird found mid-air in cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight



 The instructions come after the Centre’s disinvestment in Air India, which has now been acquired by the Tata group. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A live bird was found in the cockpit of Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight on July 15, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

The bird was found in the glove compartment on co-pilot's side when the plane was at 37,000 feet altitude, the officials noted. The plane landed safely in Kochi, they said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, they mentioned. Prima facie, it looks like there was a ground handling lapse at a foreign station, the officials said while talking about the incident.

In another incident, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted on July 16 to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air.

Air India Express did not respond to PTI's requests for statements regarding the two aforementioned incidents.

