Adani Wilmar slashes edible oil prices by up to Rs 30 per litre

The food ministry had called a meeting on July 6 to discuss edible oil prices and directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefits of the fall in global cooking oil prices to consumers.

Published: 18th July 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Mother Dairy cut oil prices, edible oil firm Adani Wilmar, which sells its products under the Fortune brand, on Monday announced a reduction in cooking oil prices by up to Rs 30 per litre amid fall in global prices.

The firm has made its highest cut in soyabean oil. The stocks of new prices will reach the Indian market soon, the company said in a statement. The move comes after the government directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefit of a drop in global cooking oil prices to customers.

Earlier, Mother Dairy, which sells edible oils under the Dhara brand, reduced its prices of soybean and rice bran oils by at least Rs 14 per litre. The company in the statement said that in continuation of the global price reduction and the government’s effort to pass on the benefits of reduced edible oil prices to consumers, Adani Wilmar has further slashed edible oil prices from the last month’s reduction effected by the company.

