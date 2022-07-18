Home Business

BSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan set to become NSE MD, CEO

Chauhan will succeed Vikram Limaye, who demitted office on Saturday, subject to NSE shareholder approval. Limaye did not seek a re-appointment.

Published: 18th July 2022

Ashishkumar Chauhan,Chief executive officer and Managing Director of BSE ( File Photo | PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Market regulator Sebi has cleared the name of Ashishkumar Chauhan for the MD & CEO post of NSE. Chauhan currently serves as MD & CEO of BSE. Chauhan will succeed Vikram Limaye, who demitted office on Saturday, subject to NSE shareholder approval. Limaye did not seek a re-appointment. Sebi cleared Chauhan’s name out of a short list of two. Chauhan’s term at BSE ends in November. 

Chauhan joined BSE as Deputy CEO in 2009 and was appointed CEO in 2012.  An IIT Bombay alumnus, Chauhan worked with Reliance group as president and CIO from 2000-2009. He was instrumental in setting up India’s first fully automated screen-based trading system and first commercial satellite communications network. 

NSE is India’s foremost stock exchange with an average daily cash market turnover of Rs 44608 crore and Rs 2426 lakh crore derivatives turnover in June 2022.

