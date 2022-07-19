Home Business

India's renewable energy capacity at 114 GW till June-end

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) stood at 114.07 GW till June-end this year, while 60.66 GW of projects are under various stages of development, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

India has set a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy, by 2022.

"Against the target of achieving 175 GW of Renewable Energy (excluding Large Hydro) installed capacity by 2022, a total of 114. 07 GW renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) has been installed in the country as on June 30, 2022," Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Further, he said capacity of 60.66 GW is under various stages of implementation, while 23.14 GW capacity is under various stages of bidding.

In another reply, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said the share of renewable energy (including large hydro) in the total installed electricity generation capacity in the country was 39.85 per cent as on June 30, 2022.

"Under Component-B of PM-KUSUM Scheme, Government has allocated over 3.59 lakh standalone solar pumps to various States. Out of this, over 1.23 lakh standalone solar pumps have been installed as on June 30, 2022," the minister said in reply to another question.

Under the scheme, standalone solar pumps up to 10 HP capacity have been installed. However, central financial assistance is restricted to 7.5 HP pump capacity, Singh said.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

